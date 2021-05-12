  • Two men are seen at the arrival gate of the international terminal at Tokyo's Haneda Airport. The Japanese government has decided to ban foreign residents who have traveled to India, Nepal and Pakistan from re-entering Japan, a report said Wednesday, amid an upsurge in that region in new variants of the coronavirus. | REUTERS
    Two men are seen at the arrival gate of the international terminal at Tokyo's Haneda Airport. The Japanese government has decided to ban foreign residents who have traveled to India, Nepal and Pakistan from re-entering Japan, a report said Wednesday, amid an upsurge in that region in new variants of the coronavirus. | REUTERS

  • STAFF REPORT

  • SHARE

The Japanese government has decided to ban foreign residents who have traveled to India, Nepal and Pakistan from re-entering Japan, TBS reported on Wednesday, amid an upsurge in that region in new variants of the coronavirus.

The government, however, will allow Japanese nationals coming from those countries to re-enter the country, the report said. At present, foreign residents with valid residency status and Japanese residents are allowed to enter Japan but new entries from all countries are banned.

The government was expected to decide on the policy later Wednesday, the report added. It was not immediately clear when the policy would be implemented.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , ,