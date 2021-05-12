The Japanese government has decided to ban foreign residents who have traveled to India, Nepal and Pakistan from re-entering Japan, TBS reported on Wednesday, amid an upsurge in that region in new variants of the coronavirus.

The government, however, will allow Japanese nationals coming from those countries to re-enter the country, the report said. At present, foreign residents with valid residency status and Japanese residents are allowed to enter Japan but new entries from all countries are banned.

The government was expected to decide on the policy later Wednesday, the report added. It was not immediately clear when the policy would be implemented.