The transport ministry said Thursday a no-fly zone will be set up above venues of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics from July 21 through Sept. 5 as part of anti-terrorism measures.

Regular flights departing from or arriving at Tokyo’s Haneda airport will not be subject to the restriction, according to the ministry.

The ministry said the no-fly zone will be in place from two hours before the start of competitions to an hour after they finish, covering flights of all altitudes. The same restrictions will apply for the opening and closing ceremonies at the National Stadium, the main Olympic venue.

The no-fly zone will cover about a 3-kilometer radius from venues during competitions but will be extended to a 46-kilometer radius from the National Stadium for the ceremonies.

Events held outside of Tokyo, such as the marathons to be held in Sapporo, will also be subject to no-fly zones.

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to be held between July 23 and Aug. 8 following the one-year postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Paralympics will follow from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.