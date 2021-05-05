The government plans to extend its third state of emergency over the novel coronavirus, which covers Tokyo and three western prefectures, beyond the currently scheduled expiration on Tuesday.

A decision on the extension of the virus emergency in the Japanese capital and Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures will be made at a meeting of the government’s coronavirus response headquarters on Friday, informed sources said Wednesday.

Under study is an idea to extend the state of emergency for two weeks to one month, according to the sources. The government will accelerate discussions, including on the scope of businesses subject to temporary closure requests.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga held talks on the matter Wednesday afternoon with relevant ministers, including economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who leads the government’s response to the virus crisis.

“We want to make a decision within this week after hearing from experts,” Suga told reporters after the meeting. He stressed that coronavirus countermeasures being taken under the state of emergency have proved effective, saying, “The movements of people have certainly decreased, which was one of major goals of the emergency declaration.”

The government is also considering designating more areas for a quasi-emergency stage, in which coronavirus countermeasures almost on par with those under a state of emergency can be implemented.

The northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido and the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka are prime candidates for addition to the list of quasi-emergency areas.

Fukuoka has already called for the prefecture to be placed in that stage. Hokkaido decided Wednesday to seek the designation.

The eastern prefecture of Ibaraki, the central prefectures of Gifu and Mie, and Tokushima Prefecture in western Japan have also asked the central government to be placed under the quasi-emergency status.

The Suga government is expected to make a careful decision by closely watching the coronavirus situations in the prefectures.

The quasi-emergency stage, slated to end Tuesday, now covers the northeastern prefecture of Miyagi, the eastern prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa, the central prefecture of Aichi, the western prefecture of Ehime and the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa.

The third state of emergency, which went into effect on April 25, calls for measures against the virus to be taken intensively during its 17-day period.

But the daily number of newly confirmed coronavirus infection cases has stood around 1,000 in Osaka recently.

The number fell to 668 on Wednesday. But the Osaka prefectural government is planning to ask the central government for an extension of the state of emergency because the medical care system in the prefecture continues to be overwhelmed.

With the situation remaining severe also in Tokyo, Kyoto and Hyogo, the national government now believes that an extension of extend the coronavirus emergency is unavoidable.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike told reporters Wednesday, “We can’t help but think that the infection situation (in Tokyo) continues to be severe.”

Asked if there is a need to extend the state of emergency, she said, “We hope to have discussions while hearing experts’ opinions.”

Expressing concern over the spread of variant strains of the coronavirus in Tokyo, Koike sought continued cooperation to reduce flows of people, including through working from home.

Under the state of emergency, the central government and relevant local authorities have requested large commercial facilities and alcohol-serving eating and drinking establishments to close temporarily to help reduce the number of people going out during the Golden Week holiday period between late April and early May.

A focal issue relating to the planned extension of the virus emergency will be whether large commercial facilities should remain subject to the business suspension request, as some government officials have voiced caution about their inclusion.