Nissan Motor Co. said Wednesday that it will sell all of its 1.5% equity stake in German auto giant Daimler AG.

The announcement came after Nissan’s French partner, Renault SA, unveiled in March its decision to entirely sell its holdings of Daimler shares.

Nissan will sell its Daimler stake to institutional investors for a total of about ¥151 billion.

The Yokohama-based automaker will use the funds for investment for promoting the electrification of its vehicles and other projects.

The three companies in 2010 formed a capital and business tie-up, which called on Nissan and Renault to each obtain an equity stake of about 1.5% in Daimler, and on the German firm to acquire a 3.1% stake each in the two partners. The agreement also called for the three firms’ cooperation in a wide range of areas, including joint development of compact cars and electric vehicles.

Nissan and Renault plan to keep their business cooperation with Daimler intact after the end of their capital partnership with the German automaker.

