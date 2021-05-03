The organizing committee for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics is seeking about 200 certified sports doctors to work as volunteer medical staff for the events, it has been learned.

The committee plans to pay no reward to the trained medical personnel, although it does intend to cover their transportation expenses, according to a notice inviting applicants sent via the Japan Sport Association.

The volunteer medical staff will provide emergency care to heatstroke sufferers as well as athletes and others suspected to be infected with the novel coronavirus. Their job will also include the treatment of people who feel unwell or have suffered injuries.

The association gives the sports doctor certification to doctors with four years’ experience since obtaining their medical licenses who have attended required lectures.

Last month, the organizing committee asked the Japan Nursing Association to secure 500 nurses for the games.

Concerns are mounting over whether it will be possible to secure enough medical staff for the events, as the medical system is under severe strain in many parts of the nation due to the resurgence of COVID-19.

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to open on July 23, and will be followed by the Paralympics about a month later.