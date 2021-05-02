Six Tokyo Olympic torch relay staffers in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima have tested positive for the coronavirus, organizers said Saturday.

All of them were responsible for controlling traffic at the event on Tuesday and were wearing masks at the time, they said. Three of them were working in the city of Amami, and the other three in Kirishima.

A total of eight staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start on March 25 of the Japan leg of the torch relay, which the organizers have scaled back in some areas for fear of causing infection clusters.

The Tokyo Olympics have been postponed for one year due to the pandemic and are scheduled to start July 23.