A 6.8 magnitude earthquake that also measured a strong 5 on the shindo (intensity) scale struck off Japan’s northeastern coast on Saturday but no tsunami warning was issued, Japanese and U.S. authorities said, with no immediate reports of damage.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the midmorning quake hit at a depth of 47 kilometers (29 miles) in the Pacific, off Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture, near the epicenter of the huge March 2011 quake that triggered a towering tsunami, killing more than 18,000 people.

The USGS and meteorological agency said there was no tsunami risk following the jolt, which produced strong shaking along parts of the eastern coast and was also felt in Tokyo.

Public broadcaster NHK said there were no immediate reports of damage.

Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings is checking for any irregularities at its nuclear power plant in Fukushima, according to NHK. Tohoku Electric Power Co. found no abnormalities at its Onagawa, Higashidori nuclear plants, according to a spokesperson.

Tohoku bullet train services were suspended due to the quake.

Japan sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

The country is regularly hit by quakes, and has strict construction regulations intended to ensure buildings can withstand strong tremors.

