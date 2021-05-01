The pace of anaphylaxis cases related to vaccinations against COVID-19 has been falling in Japan, health ministry data has shown.

As of April 22, there were 37 cases of anaphylaxis per million vaccinations, compared with 46 cases as of April 18, according to the data submitted to a meeting of experts.

Almost all people who developed anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction, after receiving coronavirus inoculations have recovered, according to the ministry.

Some 2.5 million coronavirus vaccine shots were administered in Japan as of April 22, and 94 cases of anaphylaxis by international standards were reported by medical facilities.

Nine people aged between 46 and 101 have been newly confirmed dead after getting vaccinated against the virus, but the deaths could not be confirmed to be associated with the inoculations.

A total of 19 people have so far died after receiving coronavirus vaccinations, including those who received inoculations despite being in poor health.

With inoculations for elderly people getting into full swing in May, the ministry is requesting that municipalities and hospitals ask people in poor health or with worsening underlying conditions to act carefully, such as postponing their vaccinations.