U.S. President Joe Biden will host South Korean President Moon Jae-in on May 21 at the White House to affirm their alliance and close ties, the U.S. government said Thursday.

Moon is the second foreign leader the White House has announced would meet Biden in person in Washington since the U.S. president took office in January. The first was Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who traveled to the U.S. capital earlier this month.

“President Moon’s visit will highlight the ironclad alliance between the United States and the Republic of Korea, and the broad and deep ties between our governments, people, and economies,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

Biden looks forward to working with Moon to further strengthen the countries’ alliance and expand their close cooperation, she added.