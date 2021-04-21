Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has called off a planned visit to India and the Philippines, apparently due to a resurgence of coronavirus infections in Japan, government sources said Wednesday.
The trip, which had been scheduled from late April to early May, was intended to reaffirm Japan’s cooperation with the two countries in achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific, as the nations look to counter China’s military buildup and growing assertiveness in the region.
India and the Philippines are also grappling with their own surge in COVID-19 cases, which may have played a part in the decision to cancel the trip.
