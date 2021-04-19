Osaka Prefecture will ask the central government to declare a state of emergency in an effort to reverse the rise in coronavirus cases, the governor of the country’s third-most populous prefecture said Monday.
The decision to request a declaration is expected to be formalized at a task force meeting of the prefectural government on Tuesday.
Osaka and several other prefectures have been in a quasi-emergency state for two weeks, with targeted measures aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19.
“The fruits of these measures should be appearing now, but when we look at the number of infections from yesterday, it was 1,220 cases, which is a record high,” Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura told reporters in comments carried online.
“Medical services are also in a dire state, and we’ve decided that we need a state of emergency.”
The prefecture logged a record 1,220 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.
