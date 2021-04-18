Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga asked U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. on Saturday to provide Japan with additional supplies of COVID-19 vaccines, Japanese officials said.

Suga made the request during telephone talks with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on the last day of his three-day visit to Washington, where he met with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Bourla was quoted by the officials as saying Pfizer would like to discuss the request swiftly and coordinate closely with the Japanese government.

The talks came as Japan trails far behind Britain, the United States and other nations in the global vaccine rollout.

Japan relies solely on imported coronavirus vaccines, and Pfizer’s vaccine is the only one the country has approved so far.

During the summit on Friday, Suga and Biden agreed to work together to help ensure fair access to coronavirus vaccines for developing countries and facilitate the production of safe, effective, and affordable vaccines in the Indo-Pacific region, including by expanding manufacturing capacity in India.

Japan only began inoculating about 36 million people aged 65 or older on Monday after beginning its campaign with health care workers on Feb. 17. A total of 6,674 older people had received their first shots by Thursday.

Out of Japan’s 4.8 million health care workers, about 1.17 million had received at least one dose as of Thursday, according to data from the Prime Minister’s Office, while nearly nearly 680,000 had received second doses.

Given a recent spike in the number of new infections, the government has decided to expand tougher COVID-19 restrictions. The measures will from Monday cover the country’s three biggest metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya and comes less than a month after a state of emergency was fully lifted.

