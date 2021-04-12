A total of 60.3% of people in Japan surveyed in a recent poll said they were dissatisfied with the progress of the government’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Kyodo News said Monday.

The figure compared with 36.5% who said they were satisfied, in the nationwide telephone poll conducted by the agency between Saturday and Monday.

In the poll, 92.6% said they felt anxious about a resurgence of COVID-19 infections, with 56.5% disapproving of the government’s handling of the pandemic and 35.9% expressing approval.

The approval rating for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s Cabinet stood at 44.0%, up 1.9 percentage points from the previous survey in March.

The poll found 39.2% believed the postponed Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, planned for the summer, should be canceled, while 32.8% thought they should be rescheduled. Only 24.5% responded that the games should be held as scheduled.

