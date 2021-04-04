Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga expressed readiness on Sunday to tighten virus measures in more areas amid a resurgence of infections.

“I think we should (act) without hesitation if necessary,” Suga said on a television program.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks about new virus measures for Osaka, Hyogo and Miyagi prefectures on Thursday at the Prime Minister’s Office. | KYODO

On the possibility of placing Tokyo under tougher restrictions, Suga said the government is “making efforts while looking at every possibility.”

If the Tokyo Metropolitan Government asks for such measures, the central government will make a decision through consultations with specialists on the infection situation and outlook, he said.

The government decided Thursday to designate Osaka, Hyogo and Miyagi prefectures as being able to take priority antivirus measures equivalent to a state of emergency in certain municipalities for a month from Monday through May 5, including requests for eateries to close by 8 p.m.

It was the first time for Japan to decide to enforce such countermeasures under a revised special measures law that took effect in February.

With government officials concerned over a resurgence of new infections in many areas, a key focus is on whether the Tokyo metropolitan area will be designated for the status.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)