The Japanese government fully lifted its second coronavirus state of emergency on Monday after extending it twice, as the nation remains on high alert for a rebound in infections.

Tokyo and neighboring Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa, the last four prefectures remaining under the state of emergency, were removed from the measure.

Aiming to prevent a fourth wave of infections and bring the situation under control, the government will call for full-fledged measures against the deadly virus to be kept in place at eating and drinking establishments, while also strengthening the testing and medical service systems.

“We’ll work on containing the virus as soon as possible and taking back a safe and lively normal life,” Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said in a speech at an annual convention of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Sunday. “We’ll remain alert for coronavirus variants and aims to prevent a rebound of infections without lowering the guard.”

Despite the full removal of the emergency, there has been little room for optimism as the nation sees signs of a resurgence of the coronavirus, with the downtrend in new infections halting and even rising in some areas.

Mutant strains of the virus, which are believed to be more contagious, have also been increasing, leaving the central and local governments to face the difficult task of balancing coronavirus countermeasures with efforts to reinvigorate economic activity.

Restaurants and bars in Tokyo and the three surrounding prefectures will be asked to close by 9 p.m. between Monday and March 31, extending opening times by one hour from when the state of emergency was in place.

For April and later, the four prefectural governments plan to allow these facilities to operate even longer in stages while continuing to ask them for the time being to close earlier than under normal conditions.

People enjoy the cherry blossoms at Tokyo’s Ueno Park amid heavy rain on Sunday ahead of the lifting of the coronavirus state of emergency. | KYODO

Ahead of the cherry blossom-viewing season and with people tending to hold farewell and welcome parties toward the end of the current fiscal year and the start of the new year, the central government is aiming to repeat calls for the public to refrain from dining in large groups and avoid the three Cs of closed, crowded and close-contact settings.

The government will also expand screenings for coronavirus variants and monitoring tests on coronavirus carriers with no symptoms. It will also review its program of securing hospital beds for coronavirus patients and facilities hosting infected people with no or mild symptoms, in preparation for a possible new wave of infections.

On an NHK television program Sunday, health minister Norihisa Tamura said the government was also considering requiring all inbound travelers to undergo tests for new variants of the coronavirus. The stricter border controls currently only apply to 24 designated countries where coronavirus variants have been detected.

Attendance at large-scale events such as concerts and sports games will also be gradually eased following the lifting of the emergency. Numbers had been capped at half capacity up to a limit of 5,000, but this will be increased to 10,000.

According to data compiled by mobile communications carrier NTT Docomo Inc., the number of people moving through 19 out of 20 key train stations and entertainment districts in Tokyo and the three neighboring prefectures as of 3 p.m. Sunday had decreased from a week earlier.

Foot traffic also saw an overall decline in over 70% of 95 key locations across the country, with the rainy weather thought to have been a factor.

On Saturday, when the weather was better in many parts of the country, a similar survey by NTT Docomo showed the number of people rose from a week earlier at nearly half of the survey points, with all 20 points in the Tokyo region showing an increase.

Suga declared a one-month emergency in the Tokyo region on Jan. 7 amid a surge in infections, later expanding it to a total of 11 prefectures and extending it for most of them by another month, to March 7. It was further extended by two weeks to Sunday for the capital and the three neighboring prefectures.

