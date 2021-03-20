  • The epicenter of the earthquake that occurred on March 20 at 6:09 p.m. is located in off the coast of Miyagi Prefecture | GOOGLE MAPS
A strong magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off the coast of northeastern Japan on Saturday evening just after 6 p.m.

In Miyagi Prefecture, the quake measured up to a strong 5 on the Japanese shindo scale to 7. The Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami advisory.

As a precaution, those near coastal areas are advised to move to higher ground.

More information:

