A strong magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off the coast of northeastern Japan on Saturday evening just after 6 p.m.
In Miyagi Prefecture, the quake measured up to a strong 5 on the Japanese shindo scale to 7. The Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami advisory.
As a precaution, those near coastal areas are advised to move to higher ground.
