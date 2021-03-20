The March 11 system failure at Mizuho Bank affected foreign currency remittances worth about ¥50 billion across 263 cases, bank officials said Friday.

The glitch occurred late at night, disrupting remittances of foreign currency-denominated funds to accounts at other banks in Japan and leading to substantial delays in remittance procedures that needed to be completed by the afternoon of March 12.

For some of the cases, Mizuho Bank, the core unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc., is in talks with affected banks on the handling of the incident. Mizuho will consider steps for customers who are found to have suffered economic losses as a result of the trouble.

Mizuho Bank was hit by a massive system glitch on Feb. 28 that led to the suspension of about 80% of its ATMs across the country. The bank was also hit by a system failure on March 3 and 7.

