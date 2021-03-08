Washington – U.S. President Joe Biden is planning to host Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at the White House as soon as April, the first in-person visit by a foreign leader of his presidency, online news outlet Axios reported Sunday.
The upcoming meeting is yet to be finalized and could slide to later in the spring, with the state of the coronavirus pandemic being a key factor, the U.S. outlet said.
