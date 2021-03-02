Tokyo reported 232 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday — a day after the capital saw 121 cases, as Gov. Yuriko Koike voiced concerns that the number of newly infected had not slowed enough for the coronavirus state of emergency to be lifted.

The figure came as the central government weighs whether to remove Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama from the coronavirus state of emergency, which is due to expire on March 7.

It also came just a day after Tokyo saw the lowest daily case total since early November.

Koike said Tuesday that the pace of fall in coronavirus cases had eased, expressing concern that it may not be enough to lift a state of emergency remaining in the greater metropolitan area.

“We may not make it in time,” she said, referring to the emergency declaration’s March 7 scheduled end.

Of Tuesday’s new cases in the capital, 50 were in their 30s, 49 in their 20s and 31 in their 50s. Those age 65 or over accounted for 48 cases.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria fell by seven from a day earlier to 54. Reflecting the latest figures, the cumulative number of cases in the capital is now 112,029.

Tokyo’s daily case total came after 4,067 tests were conducted on Saturday. It usually takes about three days for test results to affect the daily case count.

On Monday, Japan confirmed 698 new cases, the second consecutive day below 1,000, while reporting 51 new virus-linked fatalities. The number of patients with severe symptoms, meanwhile, rose by two from Sunday to 436.

While Tokyo saw just 121 cases after hitting a record 2,500-plus infections in early January, neighboring Chiba Prefecture on Monday reported 127 new infections.

“We need to prepare for a state of emergency being extended,” Chiba Gov. Kensaku Morita said.

