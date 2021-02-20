A member of the Air Self-Defense Force was killed Friday when a U.S. military plane crashed near an airport in Alabama during a training flight, the Japanese Defense Ministry said.

The ministry said the ASDF officer, a first lieutenant in his 20s, was aboard a U.S. Air Force T-38 aircraft that was headed toward for Montgomery airport. An instructor from the U.S. Air Force also died in the crash. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

The plane, which belonged to the Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi, went down in an area about 3 kilometers from the airport at around 5 p.m., according to the ministry.