Shimane Prefecture is considering canceling its Tokyo Olympic torch relay events, Gov. Tatsuya Maruyama said Wednesday, in the latest sign of skepticism in the country over whether the games can be staged safely this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Maruyama told reporters he is “dissatisfied with the central and Tokyo metropolitan governments’ measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus” during the Summer Games, which were postponed for one year due to the pandemic.

The governor said he will announce his views later Wednesday when he convenes the prefectural government’s planning committee on the torch relay, which is set to begin March 25 at the J-Village soccer training center in Fukushima Prefecture and is currently due to pass through Shimane in May.

The Tokyo Organising Committee said in December that the domestic leg of the torch relay will pass through 859 municipalities across the country’s 47 prefectures, with the itinerary unchanged from before the games were postponed.

At a news conference held Feb. 10, Maruyama criticized the central and Tokyo metropolitan governments, saying they are “unqualified” to host the games and that he would oppose the hosting of the major sporting events if their policies on the pandemic do not improve.

The governor pointed to the deaths of COVID-19 patients while recuperating at home and the heavy strain on public health officials in Tokyo as reasons for his critical stance.

After the nationwide torch relay, the flame is scheduled to arrive at Tokyo’s National Stadium and be used to light the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony on July 23.

The move in Shimane reflects strong public skepticism over the hosting of the Olympics and Paralympics this summer. In a Kyodo News survey conducted in January, around 80% of respondents in Japan said they believe the postponed games should be canceled or rescheduled.

It poses another headache for the Summer Games organizers after Yoshiro Mori stepped down as the Tokyo Organising Committee chief last week over sexist remarks.

Meanwhile, nationwide coronavirus infections have been on a declining trend lately after the central government declared a state of emergency in the capital and some other areas in January, calling for people to refrain from unnecessary outings and for restaurants and bars to close early.

