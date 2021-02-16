A total of 838 novel coronavirus infection cases in Tokyo, mainly during the year-end and New Year period, had gone unreported, metropolitan government officials said Monday.

Workers at public health offices failed to press a button that indicates final confirmation and records metropolitan case data in the health ministry's database of coronavirus infections. At the time, new cases in Tokyo were surging, and the errors have been blamed on "an increased workload" at health offices, officials said.

According to the metropolitan government's Bureau of Social Welfare and Public Health, the errors occurred at 18 health offices between Nov. 18 last year and Jan. 31 this year. The number of unreported cases was 390 at the Katsushika Ward health office, 228 at the Ikebukuro health office in Toshima Ward and 96 at the Shibuya Ward health office.

The addition of the uncounted cases brought the cumulative number of coronavirus cases in Tokyo to 107,609. Newly confirmed positive cases on Jan. 7, when the daily count hit a record high, were revised to 2,520, up by 73 from the initially reported number.

Speaking to reporters, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike linked the errors to not only case volume but also the introduction of the new reporting system.

Koike said she called for measures to ensure that all cases are reported.

