A little over a year after the deadly coronavirus started spreading in Japan, the government has approved its first vaccine, kick-starting a massive rollout program for the nation of 126 million people.

Pfizer Inc.’s COVID-19 mRNA vaccine got the final OK for emergency use on Sunday from health minister Norihisa Tamura, two days after a government committee gave the shot its seal of approval, paving the way for inoculations to start as early as Wednesday.

Vaccine approvals usually take a year or two, but the government shortened the review period to less than two months, scrapping the requirement for large, third phase clinical trials in Japan amid the mounting toll of the pandemic.

Japan, however, was still the last country among the Group of Seven nations to give it the OK as it required an additional clinical trial to be conducted on Japanese people to ensure safety. The U.K. and the U.S. approved the Pfizer shot, jointly developed by the U.S. pharmaceutical giant and Germany’s BioNTech SE, in December.

Late-stage trials of Pfizer’s vaccine conducted on more than 43,000 participants, of which 5% were Asian, in the U.S. and five other countries have shown that it was 95% effective in preventing COVID-19. Japan’s approval came despite a lack of a large clinical trial in the country, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country remains significantly lower compared to other countries. Tamura said Pfizer’s clinical trial in Japan on 160 people age 20 to 85 has confirmed the vaccine’s effectiveness in producing antibodies in line with the results from the large-scale trial conducted overseas.

The first shipments of Pfizer’s vaccines arrived at Narita International Airport from Brussels on Friday, carrying vials for around 400,000 shots, according to Kyodo News. Japan has signed a contract to receive 144 million of Pfizer’s vaccines, enough to inoculate 72 million people, by the end of 2021. But when the next shipments will arrive remains unclear as each batch from Europe needs an export authorization from the European Union as nations race to vaccinate their citizens. The vaccines, which need to be kept at minus 75 degrees Celsius, also present significant logistical challenges. The government has secured tens of thousands of deep freezers to store the vials.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Friday the vaccine rollout will begin with front-line health care workers from the middle of this week. Up to 20,000 front-line medical staffers at state-run hospitals are set to be the first to receive the vaccines, followed by 3.7 million other health care workers. Vaccination tickets are set to be sent to about 36 million people age 65 and older by the end of March, with the inoculations slated to kick off from April, according to a government schedule. Expats and other foreign residents in Japan who are registered with a municipality of residence as well as diplomats will be eligible for vaccinations, Taro Kono, the minister in charge of the rollout, has said.

Other priority groups include 8.2 million people with chronic conditions, 2 million nursing care workers and 7.5 million people age 60 to 64. Next comes the vaccinations for the general public for ages 16 and above.

The government has signed contracts with Pfizer Inc., fellow U.S. pharmaceutical firm Moderna Inc. and British drugmaker AstraZeneca PLC for a total of 314 million doses, enough for 157 million people. Japan’s population is 126 million, including about 3 million foreign residents. AstraZeneca filed for fast-track approval of its vaccine with the health ministry on Feb. 5, while approval of the Moderna vaccine is unlikely before May.

