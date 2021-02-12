The dollar inched up to around ¥104.90 in lackluster Tokyo trading Friday.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥104.92, up from ¥104.51 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.2115, down from $1.2128, and at ¥127.12, up from ¥126.78.

The Tokyo market was closed Thursday for a national holiday.

After moving in the ¥104.70 zone early in the morning, the dollar rose to around ¥104.80 by noon on position-squaring buying and purchases by Japanese importers for settlement purposes.

The dollar-yen pair went sideways mostly in the afternoon with few trading incentives and participants ahead of the three-day weekend abroad.

“Players are focusing on how large the proposed U.S. coronavirus relief package would actually be,” a Japanese bank official said.