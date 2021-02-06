Beyond the 10 prefectures that are subject to an extended state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, seven prefectures will maintain their own requests for restaurants and bars to close early, a Jiji Press survey has shown.

The seven prefectures are Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Hiroshima, Kumamoto and Okinawa.

Meanwhile, eight other prefectures — Miyagi, Yamanashi, Mie, Ehime, Saga, Nagasaki, Miyazaki and Kagoshima — will end their requests for earlier closing times on Sunday.

The central government will keep in place the state of emergency for 10 prefectures, including Tokyo and Osaka, through March 7. Tochigi Prefecture will be dropped from the original declaration.

The 10 prefectures will also maintain their requests to shorten opening hours at restaurants and bars but will consider lifting such requests depending on the infection situation.

Tochigi will keep its request in place until Feb. 21 but will allow affected businesses to stay open longer than under the emergency now.

Ibaraki will maintain its own emergency declaration and request restaurants and bars to shorten operating hours through Feb. 28. Kumamoto’s request will remain in place until Feb. 21, with the range of areas subject to it to narrowed and the requested closing time moved from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Hiroshima will ask establishments serving alcohol in the city of Hiroshima to close by 9 p.m until Feb 21. Its current request urges all eating and drinking establishments in the city to close by 8 p.m.

Mie will end its request for eateries to close early but will extend its own state of emergency until March 7.

Elsewhere in the country, Hokkaido will decide as early as next week whether to extend its request for certain types of bars and other businesses in Sapporo to shorten opening hours. The request is set to expire on Feb. 15.

