A survey conducted last December has found that 0.91% of people tested in Tokyo had coronavirus antibodies, up from 0.10% six months before, the health ministry said Friday.

The rate of antibody detection rose from 0.17% to 0.58% in Osaka Prefecture and from 0.03% to 0.14% in Miyagi Prefecture.

In Aichi and Fukuoka prefectures, where the survey was conducted for the first time, the detection rate stood at 0.54% and 0.19%, respectively.

“While the rate varies by prefecture, they are all below 1%,” health minister Norihisa Tamura said at a news conference. This means that herd immunity has not been achieved and it is necessary to keep antivirus measures in place, he said.

The survey took place on Dec. 14-25, covering 3,399 people in Tokyo, 2,746 people in Osaka, 2,960 people in Aichi, 2,860 people in Miyagi and 3,078 people in Fukuoka.

When an infection occurs, an antibody, or a special type of protein, is formed in the body against the virus. An antibody test examines whether a person develops immunity as some 80% of coronavirus carriers have mild or no symptoms.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)