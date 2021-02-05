The recent sexist remarks by Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, are expected to add fuel to calls for the cancellation of the games amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga failed to demonstrate his determination Thursday to play an active role in resolving the furor caused by Mori.

When asked to comment on the Mori remarks, made at a Japanese Olympic Committee gathering Wednesday, during a meeting of the House of Representatives Budget Committee, Suga at first said, “I’m unfamiliar with details of the remarks.”

Because he was booed by the opposition camp, Suga added to his answer by saying women’s social participation is “extremely important, also in the sports field,” suggesting that he had little sense of the scale of the backlash.

The prime minister did not mention whether Mori, one of Suga’s predecessors, should resign as president of the committee. Meanwhile, the resignation was demanded by Yukio Edano, head of the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

Suga acknowledged Mori’s remarks as ones “that should have never been made” only after Seiko Hashimoto, minister for the Tokyo Games, gave a detailed explanation of what Mori told the JOC meeting at the request of an opposition lawmaker.

During the meeting, Mori said: “Meetings of boards of directors with a lot of women take so much time. Women have a strong sense of rivalry. If one (female) member raises her hand to speak, all the others feel the need to speak, too.”

Foreign media took the lead in reacting strongly to the comments, as they took them as sexist.

In addition to Edano, other opposition party leaders urged Mori to resign, with Japanese Communist Party chief Kazuo Shii blaming Mori for making “silly derogatory remarks about women.”

Meanwhile, members of the government have distanced themselves from the issue.

“The organizing committee is an organization outside the government,” a senior official said.

Another government official, based at the Prime Minister’s Office, pointed out that it is difficult to say something to the former prime minister, who still holds considerable influence over the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s largest intraparty faction, of which he has served as chairman.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a news conference that Tokyo Games minister Hashimoto will appropriately handle the matter, while distancing himself from the issue.

Hashimoto, for her part, only said she will tell Mori that the government will make efforts to have people all over the world welcome the holding of the games, when she was requested at the Lower House meeting to urge Mori to quit.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike told reporters that she was “puzzled” by the remarks by the organizing committee chief, who she has been working with to successfully host the games.

Koichi Akutsu, 61, who will be an Olympic torch relay runner in Fukushima Prefecture, said Mori’s news conference was “embarrassing because he merely tried to justify himself.”

Expecting many people to refrain from taking part in the relay, set to start from the prefecture in March, due to the gaffe, Akutsu said, “A young leader is desired (for the committee).”

“Mori does not seem to be seriously reflecting on what he has done,” said an official of the Miyagi Prefectural Government in charge of promoting the Tokyo Games, which are in part intended to showcase the recovery of the Tohoku region, including Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures, from the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

After watching Mori’s televised news conference, an organizing committee source said, “It was terrible.”

“Public support for the games will go down further.”

A senior official at an international sport federation voiced worries that Japan may face increased pressure from abroad to cancel the games.