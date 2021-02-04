Tokyo confirmed 734 new coronavirus cases Thursday, with the figure standing below 1,000 for the seventh successive day, according to the metropolitan government.

Of the new cases, 138 were in their 20s, 120 in their 30s, and 104 in their 40s. People age 65 or older accounted for 179 cases.

Under the metropolitan government’s standards, the number of severely ill patients decreased by ten from the previous day to 115.

The cumulative number of cases in the capital is now 102,200. Tokyo’s daily figure comes after 12,785 tests were conducted Monday. It usually takes around three days for tests to produce results.

The figure for Tokyo has trended downward since reporting a record high 2,447 daily cases on Jan. 7. Although the seven-day rolling average of new cases has fallen below 1,000, it remains high as a three-digit figure.

The capital also continues to face the risk of a medical system collapse, and there have been reports of people dying of COVID-19 at home due to a lack of available hospital beds.

On Wednesday, the nationwide death toll from coronavirus infections climbed to over 6,000, increasing the pace of rise amid concerns over the strain on the country’s medical system, a tally based on data released by authorities showed.

The death toll hit 4,000 on Jan. 9 before rising to 5,000 in two weeks. Meanwhile, the number of patients with severe symptoms fell to about 900 on Wednesday, down 40 from the previous day, according to the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry.

