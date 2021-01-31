Monday
- Japan Automobile Dealers Association, Japan Mini Vehicles Association to release data on new motor vehicle sales in Japan for January. In the past three months, domestic auto sales have risen from the previous year. The focus is on whether they can sustain the upward momentum.
- Japan Airlines and Nintendo to release April-December earnings reports. It will be closely watched whether JAL will make a downward revision to an expected net loss of up to ¥270 billion for the business year to March. The airline has reduced its number of flights due to a resurgence of novel coronavirus infections since last fall.
Tuesday
- Tokyo High Court to rule on former top bureaucrat at farm ministry, Hideaki Kumazawa, over killing of his socially reclusive son in 2019. Kumazawa, a former vice farm minister, has pleaded not guilty on the grounds of self-defense. He appealed a court ruling in December 2019 that sentenced him to six years in prison for murdering his 44-year-old son Eiichiro, who had a developmental disorder and was allegedly violent, by stabbing him multiple times.
- Panasonic to release April-December earnings report.
Wednesday
- Japan and Britain to hold virtual “two-plus-two” foreign and defense ministerial meeting.
- Sony and Hitachi to report April-December earnings results.
- Tokyo District Court to hand down ruling on former executive of Chinese gambling operator 500.com, Zheng Xi, indicted for bribery in a casino graft scandal involving lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto. Zheng was charged early last year with bribing Akimoto, who oversaw the government’s initiative to legalize the operation of casinos in Japan from 2017 to 2018. The lawmaker was indicted last year for allegedly receiving a total of ¥7.6 million from Zheng and two former advisers of 500.com.
Friday
- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release wage earners’ household spending for December, whole of 2020.
- Cabinet Office to release preliminary composite economic indicator indices for December.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.