Tokyo on Saturday confirmed 769 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest number on a Saturday since Dec. 19.

Of the newly infected people in Tokyo, 145 were in their 20s, 130 in their 30s and 117 in their 50s. Those 65 or older accounted for 168 cases.

Under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s standards, the number of severely ill patients in the capital fell six from the previous day to 141.

The daily total of 769 is the lowest on a Saturday since Dec. 19 when the capital recorded 736.

The cumulative number of cases in the capital is now 99,208. Tokyo’s daily figure comes after 10,236 tests were conducted on Wednesday. It usually takes around three days for tests to produce results.

Across Japan on Friday, a total of 3,538 cases were confirmed, with the number of severely ill patients down 18 at 1,014. The nationwide tally of new deaths among infected people, meanwhile, came to 96, including 18 in Kanagawa Prefecture, 17 in Tokyo and 10 each in Chiba and Osaka prefectures. The figures for Kanagawa and Chiba both marked record highs.

Meanwhile, the health ministry on Friday reported three more coronavirus variant cases, with the cumulative number of such cases in the nation rising to 59.

A coronavirus variant spreading in Britain was found in a Tokyo woman in her 50s who had close contact with a coronavirus-infected man in his 50s who also lives in the capital, the ministry said Friday. Both have never been abroad.

