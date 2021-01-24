Monday
- World Economic Forum to hold Davos Agenda 2021 meeting online to discuss a variety of economic issues including pandemic response, until Friday.
Tuesday
- Bank of Japan to release minutes of Dec. 17-18 monetary policy meeting. At the two-day policy-setting meeting in mid-December, the central bank maintained its ultraloose monetary policy in an effort to bolster the pandemic-hit economy.
- Keidanren, Japan’s biggest business lobby, to hold talks with labor unions.
- Sendai High Court to hand down ruling on appeal by residents in a damages suit against Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. over a Fukushima nuclear power plant involved in the quake-triggered nuclear disaster in 2011. Plaintiffs claim they suffered mental distress for fear of radiation exposure even though their homes are located outside areas subjected to forced evacuation.
Wednesday
- International Olympic Committee to hold Executive Board meeting.
Thursday
- Ruling on man sentenced to death over 2012 robbery murders in Shizuoka Prefecture to be delivered at Supreme Court.
Friday
- Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry to release unemployment rates for December and whole of 2020. Jobless rate was 2.9% in November for the first improvement in five months in a sign that the novel coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the labor market is easing.
- Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry to release ratio of job offers to seekers for December and whole of 2020. Job availability ratio in November improved to 1.06 from 1.04 in the previous month, up for the second straight month. The ratio means there were 106 job openings for every 100 job-seekers in the reporting month.
- Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry to release industrial output data for December. Industrial production was flat in November after expanding over the previous five months, with officials warning of downside risks going forward due to the recent resurgence of coronavirus infections around the world.
- Cabinet Office to release consumer sentiment data for January. Consumer confidence in December saw the first deterioration in four months, dented by the resurgence of novel coronavirus infections across Japan.
Saturday
- Second batch of two-day standardized university entrance exams to start.
Sunday
- Main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan to hold convention online.
