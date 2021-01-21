International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach voiced confidence Thursday that the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead this summer, saying there is “no plan B” even as doubts grow amid a sharp resurgence of coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital and elsewhere.

“We have, at this moment, no reason whatsoever to believe that the Olympic Games in Tokyo will not open on the 23rd of July in the Olympic stadium in Tokyo,” Bach told Kyodo News in an exclusive online interview two days ahead of the six-month countdown toward the Olympics.

“This is why there is no plan B and this is why we are fully committed to make these games safe and successful,” he said.