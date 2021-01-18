Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday tapped Taro Kono, the minister in charge of administrative reform, to oversee the distribution of coronavirus vaccines as the administration attempts to recover from slipping approval rates and simmering criticism.

“Up until now, this matter has been dealt with under the supervision of individual Cabinet ministers led by the Prime Minister’s Office team. To reinforce the structure (for the vaccine rollout) I have instructed Minister Kono to take on overall coordination,” Suga said.

He added that the appointment was a reflection of Kono’s problem-solving skills in administrative affairs that span across government agencies, something that has been a centerpiece of Suga’s pledges on administrative reform.

Suga’s decision to entrust the 58-year-old Georgetown University alumnus with the crucial task reflects his faith in him to turn the tide for the administration, which has faced blistering criticism over its response to the virus crisis — perceived by observers as being too little, too late.

Kono is also seen as a prime minister hopeful who could succeed Suga. The latest Mainichi daily poll showed that Kono is the public’s top pick to be the next prime minister.

Suga additionally pledged that the government will continue preparation for the vaccine rollout by the end of February and encouraged people to be inoculated. He described vaccines as “the decisive factor” in controlling the spread of COVID-19.

“We’ll do everything we can to deliver safe and effective vaccines to you all,” he said.

