The central government’s subcommittee on the coronavirus response has compiled a proposal saying that new measures to combat the deadly virus must also minimize limits to citizens’ rights as much as possible.

The panel drew up the proposal in response to the government’s plan to revise the special measures law on the coronavirus and the Infectious Diseases Control Law, it was learned Saturday, part of a bid by the Suga administration to strengthen COVID-19 measures.

“Restrictions on citizens’ freedoms and rights must be as small as possible,” the proposal said. “(The government) must respond appropriately without causing discrimination and bias.”

The panel also presented the challenges that the subcommittee faced in measures so far, as well as the panel’s thoughts on legal revisions.

On the special measures law, the subcommittee called for clarification to give authority on regional measures to prefectural governors and on national matters to the central government.

On the issue of businesses not complying with governors’ requests for virus measures, the panel said that the central government must quickly come to a conclusion on a solution that can gain the public’s understanding.

The proposal also noted that some information about the regional spread of the virus failed to smoothly reach the central government, making it difficult to make a quick analysis of the coronavirus’s spread.

The proposal recommended adding a clause in the infectious disease law that would enable the central government to instruct municipalities to offer such information.

Meanwhile, the proposal also stressed the need to clarify that arranging hospitalizations for patients is the responsibility of prefectural governments.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)