Tokyo confirmed 1,592 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, nearly 100 more than the record for a Sunday set last week.

The number of severely ill patients counted under Tokyo’s criteria rose by two to 138, the metropolitan government said. Among the total number of new cases, people in their 20s made up the largest group at 362, followed by 315 for people in their 30s and 258 among people in their 40s. The number of cases among people 65 and older was 250. The cumulative total in the capital is now 85,470.

Tokyo’s daily figure comes after 12,461 tests were conducted on Thursday. It usually takes around three days for tests to produce results.

The rising numbers of new coronavirus cases and those with unclear infection routes in Tokyo may be indicating a possible explosive spread of infections in the capital, experts have said. Japan is still in the throes of a third wave, with the daily number of new coronavirus cases hitting a record 7,883 on Jan. 8.

On Saturday, a total of 7,013 new cases were confirmed nationwide. According to the health ministry, the number of patients with severe symptoms increased by 31 from the previous day to a record high of 965, while the cumulative death toll linked to COVID-19 rose 56 to 4,489.

Saitama and Fukuoka prefectures, both under the government’s state of emergency, posted record daily cases Saturday, with 582 and 411 cases, respectively. Yamaguchi Prefecture in western Japan posted a record 37 new cases. Kanagawa, Osaka, Aichi, Hyogo and Hokkaido prefectures logged 830, 629, 323, 265 and 192 new cases, respectively, on Saturday.

