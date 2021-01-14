Tokyo reported 1,502 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with seriously ill patients remaining at a high level, straining the capital’s medical system.

The number of severe cases came to 135, down six from the previous day, while the cases among people age 65 or older, who are likely to develop more serious symptoms, stood at 202.

Thursday’s figures come after 3,849 tests were conducted on Monday, a low test number due to Coming of Age Day. The latest tally brought the cumulative total in the capital to 80,068.

The nationwide cumulative total of confirmed cases topped 300,000 on Wednesday, the day the country expanded a state of emergency originally declared for the Tokyo metropolitan area last week to several more prefectures.

According to a Kyodo News tally, the nationwide cumulative total surpassed 100,000 on Oct. 29 and reached 200,000 nearly two months later on Dec. 21. It only took about three weeks for the cumulative total to hit the 300,000 mark.

In addition to Tokyo, which confirmed a record 2,447 new infections on Jan. 7, other prefectures that have huge urban populations, including Osaka and Aichi, have similarly been struggling amid a sudden rise in numbers since the start of the year.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday declared seven additional prefectures to be under a state of emergency.

Coronavirus deaths across the country surpassed 4,000 as of Jan. 9, with as many as 70 deaths seen per day recently. Those suffering from serious symptoms hit a record 900, up 19 from the previous day.

The surge has been increasing the strain on the country’s medical system, with some hospitals already being forced to turn patients away.

