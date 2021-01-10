Monday
- Coming of Age Day. Municipalities typically hold ceremonies for new adults, with young women wearing lavish kimono, but the coronavirus pandemic has forced some Coming of Age ceremonies in the Tokyo metropolitan area to be canceled or postponed.
Tuesday
- Cabinet Office to release results of “economy watchers” business sentiment survey for December. Business confidence among workers with jobs sensitive to economic trends in November worsened for the first time in seven months as Japan saw a resurgence in the number of coronavirus cases. The Cabinet Office has also downgraded its assessment for the first time since April, saying that “the economy has shown some weakness in its recovery.”
- Finance Ministry to release preliminary balance of payments statistics for November. Japan’s current account surplus grew 15.7% in October from a year earlier to ¥2.14 trillion thanks to a rise in the trade account amid signs of recovery in auto exports despite uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic.
Wednesday
- Men’s World Cup handball competition to be held in Egypt through Jan. 31.
Thursday
- Cabinet Office to release machinery orders data for November. Core private-sector machinery orders rose 17.1% in October from the previous month, the sharpest increase on record, with the economy recovering from the initial impact of the pandemic. The world’s third-largest economy was hit hardest by a state of emergency previously declared in Tokyo and six other prefectures in early April last year that was later expanded nationwide later that month. It was lifted in steps in May as virus cases subsided.
Saturday
- Japan Rugby Top League 2021 to kick off. Highlights of the upcoming season include the debut of Beauden Barrett, two-time World Rugby Player of the Year, for Suntory Sungoliath.
Sunday
- 26th anniversary of Great Hanshin Earthquake that devastated Kobe and its vicinity. The coronavirus pandemic is expected to accelerate a downtrend in the number of annual events in the city to commemorate victims of the 1995 quake.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.