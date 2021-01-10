Around 80% of people in Japan believe the postponed Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer should be canceled or rescheduled, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday.

In the poll, 35.3% called for the cancellation of the Tokyo Games, while 44.8% said the games should be put off again. The event was slated to take place last year but was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the poll, the approval rate for the Cabinet of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga fell to 41.3%, plummeting 9 percentage points from the previous survey in December. The survey also found 68.3% were dissatisfied with coronavirus measures implemented by the central government.

