Opposition parties on Sunday sought revisions of the government’s drafts for the third fiscal 2020 supplementary budget and the full fiscal 2021 budget.

The budgets were drawn up without the assumption that the government would declare a fresh state of emergency for the Tokyo area over the novel coronavirus crisis, Yukio Edano, leader of the biggest opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said on a television program.

The draft of the third supplementary budget for the year ending in March includes more than ¥1 trillion related to measures such as the government’s Go To Travel campaign, he said, adding that the regular budget for the year from April is substantially short of funds for measures to prevent a spread of the virus.

The fresh emergency declaration took effect on Friday, covering Tokyo and the surrounding prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa, and is slated to remain in place until Feb. 7. The state-funded travel discount campaign has been on hold nationwide amid the virus crisis, with the suspension also slated to last until Feb. 7.

Japanese Communist Party leader Kazuo Shii noted that the supplementary budget is based on the scenario of the virus crisis being brought under control. He called for the extension of a state subsidy program for small businesses and self-employed people struggling amid the virus crisis and another program for helping businesses pay property rents.

Yuichiro Tamaki, head of the Democratic Party for the People, sought the compilation of a package of economic stimulus measures, including ¥200,000 cash handouts to low-income households.

