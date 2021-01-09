Twitter permanently suspended President Donald Trump’s account on the social network Froday. The company said the decision was due to the risk of further incitements of violence.
Twitter Inc. had earlier in the day suspended several high-profile supporters of Trump, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn and attorney Sidney Powell, as part of an effort to remove accounts linked to the QAnon conspiracy group prominent at Wednesday’s storming of the U.S. Capitol.
