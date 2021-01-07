Tokyo confirmed another record high of over 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, topping the previous day’s 1,591, NHK reported, as the capital and three neighboring prefectures prepare to enter into a second state of emergency.

On Wednesday, daily coronavirus infections nationwide totaled 6,004 cases, topping 6,000 for the first time since the start of the outbreak last year, a Kyodo News tally showed.

In addition to Tokyo a number of prefectures including Osaka and Aichi reported record cases Wednesday, with the rapid spread of infections showing no signs of abating across the country.

Some health experts have warned it will take longer for the current third wave of infections to come under control, stressing the need of taking stricter steps.

Toshio Nakagawa, president of the Japan Medical Association, had said in a news conference Wednesday the government should look into the possibility of expanding the anticipated emergency declaration nationwide, depending on the level of further spread of the virus.

Nakagawa also called for all lawmakers to “completely” refrain from dining out at night regardless of the number of attendees.

Shigeru Omi, head of a government subcommittee on the pandemic, said Tuesday it would be an “extremely difficult feat” to improve the situation to the extent that it would be possible to lift the anticipated state of emergency in less than one month.

