Heavy snowfall across wide areas of Japan over the New Year’s holiday period could disrupt public transit and prompt road closures, officials warned Monday, just weeks after a snowstorm left thousands of people stranded on an expressway connecting Tokyo with Niigata Prefecture.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Tourism said a strong winter pressure system is expected to dump snow over parts of the country from Wednesday through Jan. 1. Heavy snow is expected mostly in regions facing the Sea of Japan, even in low-lying areas. Lower elevations on the Pacific side of the nation could also see snow accumulate.

In a statement, the ministry urged people to avoid nonessential outings and said that those who do venture out should be aware of the risk becoming stuck due to heavy snow. It urged drivers to take steps in advance such as preparing chains and winter tires.

Public transportation could see large-scale and prolonged delays and suspensions, the statement warned.

Earlier this month, heavy snow left about 2,100 vehicles stranded on the Kanetsu Expressway, with some stuck overnight or forced to evacuate to nearby hotels. Self-Defense Forces personnel joined a massive effort to clear the expressway. That storm also knocked out power to thousands and disrupted some public transportation services.

On Monday, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reiterated his call for residents to celebrate the year-end and New Year’s period quietly due to the spread of COVID-19 infections. A lighter than usual travel rush could ease the impact of the heavy snow. In normal years, trains fill up and long traffic jams form on expressways as people travel across the country to visit relatives.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

