Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on a BS TV Tokyo program aired Sunday that he hopes to visit the United States as soon as February for talks with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.

Tokyo will arrange the visit with Washington while keeping an eye on the COVID-19 situation in the United States, Suga said. The program was recorded Wednesday.

Suga did not say when he might dissolve the House of Representatives for a snap election, only expressing a wish to complete the work he promised to finish.

The next Lower House general election must take place by autumn 2021, when its members reach the end of their term.

Suga did not directly answer when asked whether he will seek a second term as the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s president. His current term is slated to expire at the end of next September.

“I carry on my work steadily each day. There’s nothing more to add to that,” he said.

