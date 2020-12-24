Tokyo confirmed 888 new cases of coronavirus infections on Thursday, a record high, as the nation continues to see an unprecedented spike in infections.

Tokyo has set new records for each day of the week over the past 10 consecutive days, bringing its cumulative total to 54,018.

A total of 12,511 tests were conducted on Monday in the most recent available statistics.

Among the new cases on Thursday, people 65 or older numbered 93, while the number of severely ill patients based on Tokyo’s standards came to 73, up four from the previous day.

People in their 20s made up the largest group at 240, followed by 184 for people in their 30s and 143 among people in their 40s.

On Wednesday, Japan confirmed around 3,270 coronavirus cases, another daily record, with the nation’s death toll marking a single-day high of 56, as Tokyo and several other areas continued to see a spike in infections.

The capital’s tally of new infections in December has already surpassed 12,000, a high for any month. The previous high of 9,857 cases was logged in November.

The nationwide tally topped 200,000 on Monday. The overall death toll surpassed 3,000 on Tuesday.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike has urged people to take increased anti-virus measures during the year-end and New Year’s holiday period, including refraining from unnecessary outings.

