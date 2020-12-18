Tokyo confirmed 664 novel coronavirus cases Friday, a record high for a Friday, after the capital saw a daily record of 822 the previous day.

Of the total in Tokyo, people 65 or older numbered 83, while the number of severely ill patients based on Tokyo’s standards came to 66, unchanged from the previous day.

Tokyo’s daily figure was based on 9,203 tests, the metropolitan government said in a statement. Among the new cases, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new cases at 185, followed by 139 in their 30s and 101 in their 40s.

The cumulative number of infections in the capital stood at 50,154.

On Thursday, a record 3,214 new infections were reported across Japan.

The number of infected people with severe symptoms in the country fell by 13 from the previous day to 605 on the day, according to the health ministry.

The total number of deaths rose by 38 to 2,806, with 12 new deaths reported in Osaka, six in Hokkaido and three in each of Saitama, Shizuoka and Hyogo prefectures.

In Kanagawa Prefecture, the daily number of new infections topped 300 for the first time on Thursday. “We can’t determine a trend behind the rise in infections at all,” Gov. Yuji Kuroiwa said.

Elsewhere, six workers at Hiroshima City Hiroshima Citizens Hospital tested positive, boosting the total infection cases related to the hospital to 10.

