PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the presidential office said on Thursday, adding he would now self-isolate for the next week.

“The president tested positive for Covid-19 today (Thursday),” it said in a statement, adding he had been tested after the “onset of the first symptoms.”

Macron will now, in accordance with national regulations, “self isolate for seven days. He will continue to work and carry out his activities remotely,” it said.

