Tokyo confirmed a record 678 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, while the number of serious cases fell by nine from the previous day to 69.

Wednesday’s daily case tally bested the previous record high of 621 set Saturday and was based on 1,838 tests, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said in a statement.

Among the new cases, people in their 20s made up the highest number at 184, followed by those in their 30s at 123 and those in their 40s at 107.

Infections among those 65 or older amounted to 94 cases. Wednesday’s figure brought the capital’s cumulative total of coronavirus infections to 48,668.

On Tuesday, Japan saw a record 53 deaths linked to the virus, while the number of severely ill patients grew by four from the previous day to 592, also a record high.

Nine deaths were confirmed in Tokyo, the highest since the state of emergency was lifted in the capital in late May.

Eleven fatal cases were reported in Hokkaido, and 10 in Osaka Prefecture, bringing the nationwide death toll to 2,715.

Meanwhile, 2,436 new cases were reported nationwide, topping 2,000 for the first time in two days.

Kochi Prefecture hit a daily record at 36, and Tochigi also hit a fresh high with 35. Fukushima matched its record of 17 cases.

