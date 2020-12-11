The number of people who committed suicide in Japan in November increased 11.3% from a year earlier to 1,798, rising for the fifth straight month, data from the National Police Agency shows.

The number of suicides in the January to November period came to 19,101, up 426 from the same period a year before, according to the data released Thursday.

In November, 1,169 men and 629 women killed themselves.

By prefecture, the number of suicides recorded was highest in Tokyo, at 198, followed by Kanagawa, at 116, and Saitama, at 107.

Speaking at a news conference Thursday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato attributed the continued increase in suicides within the country to poverty, domestic violence and problems realted to child-rearing that have become more serious amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“We’ll promote suicide prevention measures,” the top government spokesman said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 119 in Japan for immediate assistance. The TELL Lifeline is available for those who need free and anonymous counseling at 03-5774-0992. You can also visit telljp.com. For those in other countries, visit www.suicide.org/international-suicide-hotlines.html for a detailed list of resources and assistance.