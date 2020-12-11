A theme park on an island in western Japan will open an attraction featuring popular role-playing video game series Dragon Quest next spring, its operator said Thursday.

The attraction at the Nijigen no Mori theme park on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture will let visitors enjoy going on an adventure in the reproduced world of Dragon Quest.

Nijigen Nomori Co., the park’s operator, said the attraction will be built in an area of some 8,000 square meters, using rich nature and digital imaging.

Fees and other details will be announced later, according to Nijigen Nomori, a unit of staffing company Pasona Group Inc.

The attraction was designed by Square Enix Co., which produces the Dragon Quest series. Its opening will coincide with the 35th anniversary of the game series’ first installment. Series creator Yuji Horii is from Awaji Island.