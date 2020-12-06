Monday
- Cabinet Office to release preliminary composite indexes of economic indicators for October.
- The International Olympic Committee to hold online governing board meeting through Dec. 11.
Tuesday
- Cabinet Office to release revised gross domestic product data for July-September quarter. Japan’s economy expanded an annualized real 21.4% in the quarter, recovering from the initial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a preliminary report released last month. Private-sector analysts do not expect a major revision of the figure.
- Cabinet Office to release results of “economy watchers” business sentiment survey for November.
- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release household spending data for October. Private consumption, on which the economy largely depends, has been stalled due to the pandemic. Some recovery is expected as the normalization of business activity continued in the reporting month.
- Finance Ministry to release preliminary balance of payments data for October.
- Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi to embark on trip to Tunisia, Mozambique, South Africa and Mauritius through Dec. 14.
Wednesday
- Empress Masako to turn 57.
- Cabinet Office to release machinery orders data for October.
Friday
- Kagoshima District Court to hand down ruling on man accused of killing 5 people in Hioki, Kagoshima Prefecture, in 2018. Prosecutors have demanded the death penalty for Tomohiro Iwakura, indicted for killing his father, grandmother and three others. His defense has called for life imprisonment, claiming he was in a state of diminished capacity at the time of the crimes due to a delusional disorder.
- South Korean court to give ruling on compensation claims against the Japanese government filed by 12 women who were forced to work in Japan’s wartime military brothels. Relations between the neighboring countries have slumped to a historic low over a number of issues including forced labor during the 1910-1945 period of Japanese colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
Sunday
- Koshien Bowl, Japan’s college American football national championship game, to be held between Nihon University and Kwansei Gakuin University at Koshien Stadium in Hyogo Prefecture.
